After a tremendous premier in 2025, Frontiers of Knowledge is back in 2026 with a new focus, “Consciousness in the Living World”. In 2025 we followed an arc in time, which moved from the creation of the universe to current understandings of human consciousness. In 2026, our leading edge speaker series will move from the development of human consciousness in concert with the natural world — to possibilities of the newest intelligence, AI, which is now ours to evolve. How might we think about life in this expanded universe? What does it mean to be human in the cosmos at this time? More information on speakers and the program schedule at frontiersofknowledge.org