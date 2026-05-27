Gallery Reception: The Weight of Light
Gallery Reception: The Weight of Light
This exhibition brings together butterfly-wing portraits from Benjamin Timpson’s Illuminated Lives with new experiments in glass, resin, and light. The portraits honor lives shaped by resilience and loss, while the newer works expand the inquiry into transparency, fragility, and transformation. Layered materials bend and refract light, suggesting both protection and exposure, and marking a new chapter in an ongoing meditation on memory, survival, and metamorphosis.
Anderson Ranch
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek RoadSnowmass Village, Colorado 81615
(970) 923-3181
info@andersonranch.org