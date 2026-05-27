Gallery Reception: Verse in Print

Verse in Print will be on view at Anderson Ranch Art Center in Snowmass Village, Colorado from July 28, 2026 to September 3, 2026.

Started in 2020, Verse in Print unites four artists from across the United States, who are also professors and mothers. The artists in this group are Laura Crehuet Berman, Kelda Martensen, Althea Murphy-Price, and Carrie Scanga. Collectively, these artists share a dialogue based within tradition and innovation in their approach to print media. In this exhibition, they present their recent work on the themes of language, identity, regeneration, and the natural world.