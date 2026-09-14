Glenwood Springs Chamber and Colorado River Valley Chamber Regional Candidate Forum

The Glenwood Springs Chamber and Colorado River Valley Chamber are proud to host a Regional Candidate Forum on Monday, September 28 from 6 to 8:15 p.m. at The Ute Theater, 132 E 4th St. in Rifle. The public is invited to attend in person or via livestream on RifleTV.plus. Spanish interpretation will be available, and a recording will be shared after the event.

This event is being presented to the community in collaboration with KMTS; Rifle TV; Recinos Language Services; and CoWest Noticias Collaborative, a cohort of local media outlets meeting the need of Spanish-language news, including Aspen Daily News, Aspen Public Radio, The Aspen Times, Post Independent, La Tricolor Radio, KDNK Community Access Radio, The Sopris Sun and Sol del Valle.

Participating candidates, listed in alphabetical order by last name, include:

State Senate District 8: Corey Marshall and Dylan Roberts (incumbent)

Colorado House District 57: Russ Andrews and Elizabeth Velasco (incumbent)

Garfield County Commissioner: Jonathan Godes and Eric Rudd

Community members can submit questions in advance by Wednesday, September 23 at 5 p.m.

For more information or to submit your questions, please visit coloradorivervalleychamber.com/events or glenwoodchamber.com/forums. The links to stream the event live will also be available on both websites.