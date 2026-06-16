Governing a Changing America

Presented as part of the McCloskey Speaker Series.

In this panel discussion, Republican governors come together to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping American governance today. From economic development and fiscal policy to energy, education, and public safety, the conversation explores how state leaders are navigating a rapidly changing political and economic landscape. This timely discussion offers an opportunity to hear directly from governors about the priorities and ideas guiding leadership at the state level. Speakers to be announced.Paepcke Auditorium, doors at 4:00 pm

RegistrationThis event is free and open to the public, but registration is required, and capacity is established on a first-come, first-served basis. Once an event is at capacity, we will have an in-person waitlist at the door.

Public registration is now open for summer 2026. Please click here to register.