Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul
Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul
This special Wheeler Opera House presentation begins with a live acoustic performance by The Other Brothers Acoustic Duo, Bill McKay and Rob Eaton Jr, celebrating the music and spirit of Gregg Allman and The Allman Brothers Band. Following the screening, Lead Producer and Gregg Allman’s longtime manager Michael Lehman and director James Keach will take part in a moderated conversation, sharing stories from the making of the film and personal reflections on Allman’s extraordinary life and legacy.
*sold out
Wheeler Opera House
06:15 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/