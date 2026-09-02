Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul

This special Wheeler Opera House presentation begins with a live acoustic performance by The Other Brothers Acoustic Duo, Bill McKay and Rob Eaton Jr, celebrating the music and spirit of Gregg Allman and The Allman Brothers Band. Following the screening, Lead Producer and Gregg Allman’s longtime manager Michael Lehman and director James Keach will take part in a moderated conversation, sharing stories from the making of the film and personal reflections on Allman’s extraordinary life and legacy.

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