Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Carbondale’s Main Street Business Alliance is hosting an all-day community crawl as a part of a “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” celebration on Thursday, September 17th. Join the fun by stopping in at participating Main Street establishments for your free map to enter the huge Pot of Gold raffle and later enjoy Celtic music and Irish step dance performances at Marble Distilling starting at 7 pm.
Carbondale - Main Street
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Carbondale Main Street Business Coalition
Carbondale - Main Street