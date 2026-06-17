© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Happier Hours: Rethinking Time and Well-Being

Happier Hours: Rethinking Time and Well-Being

Presented as part of the Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series.

Behavioral scientist Cassie Holmes joins Carolyne Heldman, host of the “Behind the Lens” podcast, to explore one of life’s most pressing questions: how can we spend our time to experience greater happiness and meaning in our days and to look back on our years without regret? A professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, Holmes draws on her academic research, as well as insights from her best-selling book Happier Hour, to examine the relationship between time, attention, and well-being, and to offer practical ideas for how we can reshape our daily lives to feel less rushed and more connected to what matters most.Paepcke Auditorium, doors at 5:00 pm

RegistrationThis event is free and open to the public, but registration is required, and capacity is established on a first-come, first-served basis. Once an event is at capacity, we will have an in-person waitlist at the door.

Public registration is now open for summer 2026. Please click here to register.

Paepcke Auditorium
Free
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Aspen Institute
Paepcke Auditorium
1000 N 3rd St
Aspen, Colorado 81611