Hay Bale Ball
Hay Bale Ball
It's time to break out your cowboy hat and head on over to Snowmass Rodeo Grounds for the 6th annual Hay Bale Ball. Guests will dine with the animals while sipping signature cocktails during happy hour. The event will also feature sensory work demonstrations on the horses, meet-and-greets with some of SGR’s therapy animals, performances by the Westernaires, a silent auction, and more!
Snowmass Rodeo Grounds
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Smiling Goat Ranch
Snowmass Rodeo Grounds
2735 Brush Creek RdSnowmass Village, Colorado 81615