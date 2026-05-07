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Heart & Soul | Conversations with the Artists

Heart & Soul | Conversations with the Artists

HeART & SOUL a mixed media show in partnership with Pathfinders will have a conversation with participating artists and Allison Daily, Director of Pathfinders. The event will be on Wednesday, May 13, from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm in the Gallery. Some of the artists will be participating. Andrew Travers will be the moderator.

Aspen Chapel Gallery
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Aspen Chapel Gallery
970-925-7184
info@aspenchapel.org
https://www.aspenchapel.org/
Aspen Chapel Gallery
0077 Meadowood Dr
Aspen, Colorado 81611