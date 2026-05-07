Heart & Soul | Conversations with the Artists
Heart & Soul | Conversations with the Artists
HeART & SOUL a mixed media show in partnership with Pathfinders will have a conversation with participating artists and Allison Daily, Director of Pathfinders. The event will be on Wednesday, May 13, from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm in the Gallery. Some of the artists will be participating. Andrew Travers will be the moderator.
Aspen Chapel Gallery
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Chapel Gallery
970-925-7184
info@aspenchapel.org
Aspen Chapel Gallery
0077 Meadowood DrAspen, Colorado 81611