High Notes Panel Discussion

These lunchtime discussions features prominent performers, composers, and musicologists in lively discussions with AMFS Munroe President and CEO Alan Fletcher, joined by countenor Anthony Roth Costanzo and Rafael Payare.

Summer 2026 High Notes Dates:

- Wednesday, July 8

- Wednesday, July 15

- Wednesday, July 22

- Wednesday, July 29

- Wednesday, August 5

- Wednesday, August 12

- Wednesday, August 19