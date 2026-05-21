© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homesick for a World Unknown: Miriam Horn in conversation with Jon Waterman

Homesick for a World Unknown: Miriam Horn in conversation with Jon Waterman

In conversation with Jon Waterman, Miriam Horn discusses her new book—Homesick for a World Unknown—the first-ever biography of George Schaller, the founding father of wildlife science and conservation.

Explore Books
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Explore Books
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooks.com
https://www.explorebooks.com/
Explore Books
221 E Main St
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooksellers.com
https://www.explorebooksellers.com/