Homesick for a World Unknown: Miriam Horn in conversation with Jon Waterman
Homesick for a World Unknown: Miriam Horn in conversation with Jon Waterman
In conversation with Jon Waterman, Miriam Horn discusses her new book—Homesick for a World Unknown—the first-ever biography of George Schaller, the founding father of wildlife science and conservation.
Explore Books
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
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Explore Books
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooks.com
Explore Books
221 E Main StAspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooksellers.com