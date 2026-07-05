Hurst Lecture Series | A Panel Discussion and Film Screening: Antidote

Presented in collaboration with the Aspen Security ForumFeaturing a screening of Antidote, an award-winning film that follows investigative journalist Christo Grozev and political activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who risk their lives standing up to the Kremlin and Putin and the consequences they faced. After the film screening, a discussion featuring Christo Grozev and The Wall Street Journal’s Yaroslav Trofimov will explore the broader geopolitical battle between democracy and authoritarianism, the role of democratic resilience through investigative journalism, and the personal risks faced by those who expose these abuses of power.

