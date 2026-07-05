Hurst Lecture Series | American Democracy in Historical Perspective
Hurst Lecture Series | American Democracy in Historical Perspective
Historian Sean Wilentz joins the Aspen Institute for a keynote lecture exploring the enduring debates that have shaped American democracy. A professor of history at Princeton University and one of the country’s leading scholars of American political history, Wilentz reflects on the political movements, constitutional traditions, and historical forces that continue to influence American public life today.
Paepcke Auditorium
Free
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Aspen Institute
Paepcke Auditorium
1000 N 3rd StAspen, Colorado 81611