In the Company of Wolves Film Screening

Following its premiere at Cannes, screenings in New York and Los Angeles, and sold-out shows in Montana, In the Company of Wolves: An American Journey comes to Aspen for a special evening of film and live conversation.

Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges narrates this visually stunning journey from the shores of England to the vast landscapes of the American West, uncovering the deeper story beneath its enduring mythology of freedom, rugged individualism, and boundless possibility. Through wolves, bison, horses, cattle, sheep, the film reveals how animals—wild and domesticated—helped shape our ideas, folklore, landscapes, and sense of nationhood, altering the course of American history as profoundly as any human hand.

As Jeff Bridges says, “It reminds us that the wild and the domesticated have always reflected the deeper story of who we are as a nation — and who we might yet become.”

After the film, join filmmakers, ranchers, and conservation voices for a lively Q&A about one of the West’s most compelling questions: how can people, working landscapes, and wildlife thrive together? The conversation brings together perspectives too often placed in opposition—and invites the audience into the discussion.