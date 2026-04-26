International Jazz Day Celebration

The Glenwood Springs Arts Council invites you to celebrate International Jazz Day on April 30 at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy live performances by Jennetta and the Lineup, featuring classic American jazz, and Josefina’s Latin Jazz, blending vibrant Latin rhythms with jazz favorites. There will also be dancing, with food and drinks available for purchase.

This special evening is a fundraiser supporting local art scholarships for youth ages 5 to 18 and ongoing gallery programs through the Glenwood Arts Council, making the arts accessible in our community for over 40 years.

Tickets are $30 and are available by going to www.gvrshow.com