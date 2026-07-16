Is AI Checkmate for Humanity? Or Might It Just Help Save Us?
Is AI Checkmate for Humanity? Or Might It Just Help Save Us?
Brett Hurt and Jamie Metzl in conversation with Chadia El Meouchi
Artificial intelligence is advancing at breathtaking speed. This speed is increasingly raising profound concerns about jobs, privacy, security, misinformation, and even humanity's future.
But AI also offers extraordinary opportunities to cure disease, accelerate scientific discovery, protect the environment, expand human creativity, and help us better see and understand ourselves. So which future will we choose?
Join entrepreneur and author Brett Hurt and futurist and bestselling author Jamie Metzl for a wide-ranging conversation moderated by Chadia El Meouchi, exploring one of the defining questions of our time.
Free and open to the public.
Explore Books
Free
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Explore Books
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooks.com
Explore Books
221 E Main StAspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooksellers.com