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James Casebere: Visiting Artist Lecture

James Casebere: Visiting Artist Lecture

Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Visiting Artist James Casebere.

Visiting Artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

James Casebere is a visual artist whose early work established him at the forefront of artists working with constructed photography. He received his BFA from the Mpls College of Art and Design, and his MFA from Cal Arts.

Anderson Ranch
Free
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek Road
Snowmass Village, Colorado 81615
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/