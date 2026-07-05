JAS Community Night – Local Showcase – Jaidyn Hurst & Writers Round w/ Inspire Aspen Students

Local Music at the Paul JAS Center – Free Admission – RSVP Below!

Every Tuesday, we’re turning the spotlight on locals and community members!

Doors at 5pm

Writers Round w/Inspire Aspen Students – 5:30pm

Jaidyn Hurst – 7pm

Join us for a beautiful performance from local musician Jaidyn Hurst! Enjoy food and drink specials, and a night of great music.

Jaidyn Hurst is a twenty-one-year-old American singer-songwriter from Aspen, CO, who has been writing her own music since her early teen years.