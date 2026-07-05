JAS Community Nights – Music Trivia Night
JAS Community Nights – Music Trivia Night
Trivia Night at the Paul JAS Center – Free Admission!
Every Tuesday, we’re turning the spotlight on locals and community members!
Form your team of up to 6 people and put your knowledge to the test with fun trivia rounds and prizes. Free admission with food & drinks available for purchase. Come see if your team has what it takes to be a trivia champion!
Doors: 5:00pm
Kick Off: 6pm
Paul JAS Center
Free
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Jazz Aspen Snowmass
Paul JAS Center
422 E Cooper AveAspen, Colorado 81611