JAS Community Nights – Salsa Night with Mezcla Socials Dance
JAS Community Nights – Salsa Night with Mezcla Socials Dance
Join Mezcla Socials Dance at the Paul JAS Center for a fun night of salsa for all levels! Whether you’re a first-timer or looking to sharpen your moves, our instructors will guide you every step of the way. No partner or experience needed, just come ready to dance. Food and drinks specials available for purchase.
FREE ENTRY BUT RSVP ENCOURAGED
Paul JAS Center
Free
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Jazz Aspen Snowmass
Paul JAS Center
422 E Cooper AveAspen, Colorado 81611