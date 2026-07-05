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JAS Community Nights – Salsa Night with Mezcla Socials Dance

JAS Community Nights – Salsa Night with Mezcla Socials Dance

Join Mezcla Socials Dance at the Paul JAS Center for a fun night of salsa for all levels! Whether you’re a first-timer or looking to sharpen your moves, our instructors will guide you every step of the way. No partner or experience needed, just come ready to dance. Food and drinks specials available for purchase.

FREE ENTRY BUT RSVP ENCOURAGED

Paul JAS Center
Free
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Jazz Aspen Snowmass
https://jazzaspensnowmass.org/
Paul JAS Center
422 E Cooper Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611