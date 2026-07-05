JAS Community Nights – Salsa Night with the JAS Academy Bands and Mezcla Socials Dance

Join Mezcla Socials Dance at the Paul JAS Center for a fun night of salsa for all levels! Whether you’re a first-timer or looking to sharpen your moves, our instructors will guide you every step of the way. No partner or experience needed, just come ready to dance. Food and drinks specials available for purchase.

Enjoy live music from the JAS Academy Afro-Caribbean Bands!

FREE ENTRY BUT RSVP ENCOURAGED