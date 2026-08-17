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Joe Sohm: Visions of America

Joe Sohm: Visions of America

Joe Sohm’s “Visions of America” is a 40 year, 50-state, million mile search for the images defining American Civilization on its 250th Anniversary. While each of Joe’s images tell a story, it’s the stories behind the imagery that inspires and entertains audiences across the USA in multi-media presentations at colleges, universities, trade associations and corporations. Joe is a gifted storyteller and his imagery provides the backdrop for his American Journey. In experiencing Joe’s stories and in seeing his stunning imagery, we realize that his story is ours . . . the American story. Joe’s presentations feature original music by Oscar-Grammy-Emmy winners and movie-stars including Clint Eastwood and William Shatner. Now it’s time to buckle your seatbelt and hit the road. The journey awaits you!

TACAW
$35-$50
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits)
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org
https://tacaw.org/
TACAW
400 Robinson St
Basalt, Colorado 81621
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org
https://tacaw.org/