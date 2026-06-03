John McBride in Conversation with Matthew Moseley about the Colorado River Crisis
John McBride in Conversation with Matthew Moseley about the Colorado River Crisis
McBride will join author and water advocate Matthew Moseley at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Aspen Outfitting Company in Woody Creek for a conversation about water, rivers and what appears to be an impending crisis for the Colorado River.
Aspen Outfitting Company
Free
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Outfitting Company
Aspen Outfitting Company