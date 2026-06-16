Joy of Forest Bathing

Join ACES and certified nature and forest therapy guide, Melanie Choukas-Bradley, for a magical morning forest bathing walk in the aspen groves above the Catto Center at Toklat. Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, began in Japan in the 1980s and is rooted in the ancient Japanese reverence for nature. This mindfulness practice has since gained popularity all over the world. On our morning walk, we will breathe deeply and move slowly, as we soak up the beauty and wonder of the meadows and forests above the lodge, with their glorious mountain views. We’ll engage all of our senses as we explore the trees, wildflowers, meadow grasses and icy waters of a picturesque tributary of Castle Creek. Our walk will last for three hours and we’ll close with maple sap tea.

Dress in layers for the weather. It’s apt to be quite chilly at the start of our walk. Since we move slowly on a forest bathing walk, standing and sitting often, you’ll want to dress more warmly than you would for a hike. As the day warms, you may want to take off your shoes (optional) to commune with the earth barefoot. Bring water and snacks.