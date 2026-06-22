July First Friday | Summer Lovin'

Kicking off Carbondale's Independence Day on First Friday on July 3 from 5 to 8 pm in the heart of the Carbondale Creative District. Main Street will become a pedestrian corridor, and local shops, galleries, and restaurants will have extended hours and special events. Steve’s Guitars hosts the Sopris Music Festival from 5-9 pm in Chacos Park. The lineup includes the Jazzmonauts, the Incomparable Dan Sheridan, and Stray Grass. Food trucks, buskers, and activities with community booths can be found all along Main Street. Carbondale Arts hosts a closing reception with a DJ set by Thump3r. KDNK and Dance Initiative hosts a streetside dance party at 2nd & Main St.