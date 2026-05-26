Kari Wells: From Attitude to Gratitude
Kari Wells: From Attitude to Gratitude
Transform your life from the inside out with From Attitude to Gratitude—a powerful roadmap to healing, purpose, and unshakable joy through the practice of gratitude and conscious choice.
Heal the past, embrace the present, and awaken to a life of joy!
Explore Books
Free
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Explore Books
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooks.com
Explore Books
221 E Main StAspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooksellers.com