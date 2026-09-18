Katie Rizzo | Pathfinders: When Someone You Love Dies, What Does Love Look Like?
Katie Rizzo | Pathfinders: When Someone You Love Dies, What Does Love Look Like?
Author Katie Rizzo will be launching her debut novel, The Trimesters of Grief, written after the loss of her son to addiction. Pathfinder’s own Allison Daily (Out of the Canyon: A True Story of Loss and Love) will start the discussion on poetry, journaling, and the power of connection. Proceeds from sales of Rizzo's books will go directly to Pathfinders.
Explore Books
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Explore Books
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooks.com
Explore Books
221 E Main StAspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooksellers.com