Kelsey Cook & Chad Daniels
Kelsey Cook & Chad Daniels
Kelsey Cook and Chad Daniels take the stage for a night of sharp, unfiltered stand-up—blending their distinct voices into a dynamic, laugh-packed experience you won’t want to miss. Together, their chemistry and quick-fire humor make for a show that’s as relatable as it is hilarious.
Wheeler Opera House
$40-$65
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/