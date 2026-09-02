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Kelsey Cook & Chad Daniels

Kelsey Cook & Chad Daniels

Kelsey Cook and Chad Daniels take the stage for a night of sharp, unfiltered stand-up—blending their distinct voices into a dynamic, laugh-packed experience you won’t want to miss. Together, their chemistry and quick-fire humor make for a show that’s as relatable as it is hilarious.

Wheeler Opera House
$40-$65
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/