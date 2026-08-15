Ken Salazar: Borderlands

Join us in-store to meet and hear from former US ambassador to Mexico, US senator, and US Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar. He'll share his unrivaled perspective on the US-Mexico relationship, the border and migration crisis, and his belief that the diversity of our many communities and cultures is America’s superpower and is at the heart of his new memoir, Borderlands: My Fight for an Inclusive America. Copies of his book will be available for purchase.

Seating is only guaranteed to those who RSVP. Seating is held until 5:25, after which it is released to standing-room guests.

