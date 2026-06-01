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Library Concert Series: An Evening with Jackson Emmer & Martin Gilmore

Library Concert Series: An Evening with Jackson Emmer & Martin Gilmore

Fresh off their annual pilgrimage to perform at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Jackson Emmer & Martin Gilmore return to the Roaring Fork Valley for a stopover in Aspen, guitars in hand. Join us for an evening of listening in on some incredible pickin', storytelling, and song as these two incredible musicians share their well-honed craft!

Note: This evening concert will follow an afternoon songwriting workshop led by Jackson Emmer. Learn more.

Pitkin County Library
Free
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pitkin County Library
970-429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
https://pitcolib.org/library
Pitkin County Library
120 N Mill St
Aspen, Colorado
(970) 429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
https://pitcolib.org/