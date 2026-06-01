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Literature Out Loud

Literature Out Loud

Literature Out Loud will be bringing you two fine stories featuring Food and Wine. Very timely. Great literature, great readers plus tea and cookies. I know you were hoping for wine, but you’ll be able to find some later. Join us - you’ll be glad you did!

The two stories are "Taste" by Roald Dahl, read by Brad Moore, and "Sorry Fugu" by T.C. Boyle, read by me. These are both witty and well-written. "Taste" is about a mostly friendly wager involving identifying wine by taste--which takes a bad turn. "Sorry Fugu" is about a gourmet chef trying to get a good review from an impossible food critic. They should merge nicely with Aspen's Food & Wine.

Pitkin County Library
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Pitkin County Library
970-429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
https://pitcolib.org/library
Pitkin County Library
120 N Mill St
Aspen, Colorado
(970) 429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
https://pitcolib.org/