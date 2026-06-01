Literature Out Loud will be bringing you two fine stories featuring Food and Wine. Very timely. Great literature, great readers plus tea and cookies. I know you were hoping for wine, but you’ll be able to find some later. Join us - you’ll be glad you did!

The two stories are "Taste" by Roald Dahl, read by Brad Moore, and "Sorry Fugu" by T.C. Boyle, read by me. These are both witty and well-written. "Taste" is about a mostly friendly wager involving identifying wine by taste--which takes a bad turn. "Sorry Fugu" is about a gourmet chef trying to get a good review from an impossible food critic. They should merge nicely with Aspen's Food & Wine.

