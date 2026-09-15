Literature Out Loud
Literature Out Loud
Literature Out Loud will be bringing you two strong, and beautifully written pieces highlighting fire.
“Blowup: What Went Wrong at Storm King Mountain” by Sebastian Junger, chronicles our valley’s own 1994 disaster.
“Fire” by Rick Bass, is a story of loss and renewal. This month’s program is a tribute to the many firefighters working now.
Pitkin County Library
Free
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Pitkin County Library
970-429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
Pitkin County Library
120 N Mill StAspen, Colorado
(970) 429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com