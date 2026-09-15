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Literature Out Loud

Literature Out Loud

Literature Out Loud will be bringing you two strong, and beautifully written pieces highlighting fire.

“Blowup: What Went Wrong at Storm King Mountain” by Sebastian Junger, chronicles our valley’s own 1994 disaster.

“Fire” by Rick Bass, is a story of loss and renewal. This month’s program is a tribute to the many firefighters working now.

Pitkin County Library
Free
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pitkin County Library
970-429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
https://pitcolib.org/library
Pitkin County Library
120 N Mill St
Aspen, Colorado
(970) 429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
https://pitcolib.org/