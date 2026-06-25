“Magnificent humanity” in the age of AI: A discussion of Pope Leo’s encyclical on technology and society

Moderated by Tony Dutzik, Associate Director and Senior Policy Analyst at Frontier Group

Artificial intelligence is unleashing profound shifts in how we work, how we understand the world, and even how we understand ourselves as human beings. Will the disruption promised by AI open the door to a future of greater happiness, health and freedom? Or will it destroy some essential part of what it means to be human, leaving dystopia in its wake?

In his new, much-talked-about encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, Pope Leo XIV grapples with these and other urgent questions posed by the rise of AI and offers a framework with which to view – and guide – the future development of technology.

In this discussion, we’ll unpack the ideas in Magnifica Humanitas – on humanity, work, democracy and the “technocratic paradigm.” We’ll explore both secular and religious perspectives on the encyclical. And we’ll leave plenty of time and space for questions, discussion and sharing of ideas.

This discussion is free and open to all who register.

