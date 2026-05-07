Mall Fest 50 Art Parade & Block Party

Aspen Public Art presents Mall Fest 50 Art Parade, an artist-led, people-powered procession of costumes, contraptions and performances celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Aspen Pedestrian Mall. All are welcome to participate!

On June 27, 2026, the pedestrian parade will traverse the Mall and Aspen Saturday Market, ending in a block party at Sister Cities Plaza.

The 2026 theme is “What do you LOVE about this place?”

By collaborating exclusively with local artists and encouraging upcycling of materials, Aspen Public Art emphasizes the importance of collective creation, place-based cultural production and creative reuse. Imagination is wildly encouraged, with free community workshops leading up to the parade and a costume contest, photo booth, and prizes on parade day. Like all MF50 programming, the Art Parade is free and open to all.