Maneet Chauhan: Chaat

Join chef Maneet Chauhan at Explore Books for a discussion of her cookbook, Chaat: Recipes from the Kitchens, Markets, and Railways of India.

Maneet Chauhan is an award-winning chef, author, television personality and founding partner and president of Morph Hospitality Group in Nashville, Tennessee. She is a recipient of the 2012 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award for her role as a permanent judge on Food Network’s “Chopped” and was honored with an Augie Award by The Culinary Institute of America in 2022.