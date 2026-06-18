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Maneet Chauhan: Chaat

Maneet Chauhan: Chaat

Join chef Maneet Chauhan at Explore Books for a discussion of her cookbook, Chaat: Recipes from the Kitchens, Markets, and Railways of India.

Maneet Chauhan is an award-winning chef, author, television personality and founding partner and president of Morph Hospitality Group in Nashville, Tennessee. She is a recipient of the 2012 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award for her role as a permanent judge on Food Network’s “Chopped” and was honored with an Augie Award by The Culinary Institute of America in 2022.

Explore Books
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Explore Books
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooks.com
https://www.explorebooks.com/
Explore Books
221 E Main St
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooksellers.com
https://www.explorebooksellers.com/