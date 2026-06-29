Mariachi Celebration
Mariachi Celebration
Celebrate Mexican music and dance with a featured performance by AMFS Mariachi Workshop participants alongside a professional mariachi ensemble and Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico!
The event starts with a Fiesta starting at 4 PM with community partners and local vendors.
Michael Klein Music Tent
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.Aspen, Colorado 81611