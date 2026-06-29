© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mariachi Celebration

Mariachi Celebration

Celebrate Mexican music and dance with a featured performance by AMFS Mariachi Workshop participants alongside a professional mariachi ensemble and Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico!

The event starts with a Fiesta starting at 4 PM with community partners and local vendors.

Michael Klein Music Tent
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.
Aspen, Colorado 81611
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/events