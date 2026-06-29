Maruja Limón is a Barcelona-based all-female sextet known for its vibrant fusion of flamenco, pop, and Latin rhythms, layered with Catalan rumba and contemporary electronic influences. Since forming in 2014, the group has built an international following with self-composed music that blends emotional storytelling with infectious, dance-driven energy.

Their sound is defined by rich vocals, guitar, trumpet, bass, and dynamic percussion, paired with lyrics that balance sensitivity, humor, and social perspective. This distinctive approach has earned them widespread recognition, including a Billboard Latin feature and appearances at major international festivals.