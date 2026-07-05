McCloskey Speaker Series | Assessing Today’s Security Landscape

**AT CAPACITY**

Presented in collaboration with the Aspen Security Forum

Featuring Aspen Strategy Group Co-Chair and 66th Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, 38th U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, and other panelists to be announced.

Greenwald PavilionThis event is now at full capacity. To join the waitlist, please come to Paepcke Auditorium in person between 3:00 – 4:00 pm. The waitlist is first come, first served.