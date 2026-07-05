McCloskey Speaker Series | Governing a Changing America
McCloskey Speaker Series | Governing a Changing America
In this panel discussion, Republican governors come together to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping American governance today. From economic development and fiscal policy to energy, education, and public safety, the conversation explores how state leaders are navigating a rapidly changing political and economic landscape. This timely discussion offers an opportunity to hear directly from governors about the priorities and ideas guiding leadership at the state level. Speakers to be announced.
Paepcke Auditorium
Free
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Aspen Institute
Paepcke Auditorium
1000 N 3rd StAspen, Colorado 81611