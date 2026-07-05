McCloskey Speaker Series | The American Economy in a New Era

Presented in collaboration with the Aspen Economic Strategy GroupThe US economy is entering a new era. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence are expected to bring large-scale disruption to households, businesses, and public finances. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Europe, and China have strained supply chains and driven inflation to its highest levels since the COVID-19 pandemic. Erik Brynjolfsson, professor at Stanford University, and Peter Orszag, CEO of Lazard, join the Aspen Institute for a conversation moderated by Melissa S. Kearney, director of the Aspen Economic Strategy Group and professor of economics at the University of Notre Dame. Together, they will explore how policymakers and business leaders can promote broad-based domestic growth and strengthen America’s global economic competitiveness in this new era.