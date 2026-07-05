McCloskey Speaker Series | The Queen and Her Presidents: The Hidden Hand That Shaped History

Journalist Susan Page, Washington Bureau chief of USA Today, who has covered eight White House administrations and twelve presidential elections, joins the Aspen Institute for a keynote lecture on the topic of her acclaimed book, The Queen and Her Presidents: The Hidden Hand That Shaped History. Sharing the colorful stories that shaped the relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and thirteen U.S. presidents, from Harry S. Truman to Donald J. Trump, Page reveals how the Queen used diplomacy, influence, and personal relationships to help shape one of the world’s most important alliances, offering a fresh look at leadership, power, and the enduring ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.