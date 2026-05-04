Megan O’Grady: How It Feels to Be Alive

Daniel Merritt joins author Megan O'Grady for a discussion of her new book, How It Feels to Be Alive: Encounters with Art and Our Selves.

About the Book:

A vital testament to how art makes us who we are—and offers new ways of seeing our world and our lives.

Barbara Kruger once defined art as “the ability to show and tell, through a kind of eloquent shorthand, how it feels to be alive.” Testing that claim, How It Feels to Be Alive blends criticism with personal narrative to consider art’s intimate effects and how it might help us find clarity in an uncertain world.