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Mountain Medicine & Wild Foods: A Seasonal Ethnobotany Series

Mountain Medicine & Wild Foods: A Seasonal Ethnobotany Series

Join ACES naturalist, Penelope Thornton, for an immersive four-part series in ethnobotany, exploring the edible and medicinal plants of the Aspen area. From June to September, we will follow the phenology of our local flora through monthly guided walks. Each session is timed to follow the plant’s life cycle, moving from the emergence of buds and shoots in the spring to the vibrant flowering plants of mid-summer, concluding with the harvest of seed and roots in the autumn. Participants will learn to read landscapes to engage with our local wild food plants and medicines throughout the flowering season. Whether you are a lover of the Roaring Fork Valley, a budding herbalist, or a culinary explorer, this series offers a new way to feel at home in the wild.

ACES | Hallam Lake
$50
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
https://aspennature.org/
ACES | Hallam Lake
100 Puppy Smith St.
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
https://aspennature.org/