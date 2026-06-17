Mountain Rescue Summer Workshop

Join Us for the 3rd Annual Summer Workshop

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Where: Cameron Rescue Center, 37925 Highway 82, Aspen CO 81611

Cost: $15 — lunch included

Join Mountain Rescue Aspen for a full day of hands-on, practical skills training for mountain safety and emergency response.

This workshop is designed for anyone who spends time in the backcountry, including hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, skiers, outdoor professionals, and community members who want to be better prepared when something goes wrong. MRA volunteers will lead skill stations throughout the day, with special guest Dr. Cecilia Sorensen discussing backcountry medical scenarios.

No previous experience is required. Whether you are new to these skills or looking for a refresher, this workshop is a great opportunity to practice, ask questions, and build confidence in a supportive environment.