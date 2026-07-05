Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series | Can We Talk? How Linguistic Style Can Make or Break Relationships

Linguist and best-selling author Deborah Tannen joins the Aspen Institute for a keynote about the power of language in shaping our relationships, workplaces, and public life. A distinguished university professor in the linguistics department at Georgetown University and author of You Just Don’t Understand, Tannen explores how subtle differences in conversational style can lead to misunderstanding or conflict—and how awareness of these differences can strengthen relationships and help us communicate more effectively across divides.