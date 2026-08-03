Naming Nature: A Conversation with T.A. Barron

Join New York Times bestselling author and longtime friend of ACES, T.A. Barron, for a conversation and book signing at ACES at Hallam Lake about his newest book, Naming Nature. T.A. Barron brings us this captivating exploration of how human cultures across time and geography have described the living world around them. From the poetic to the practical, the reverent to the resourceful, every language holds unique insights into how we perceive and relate to nature.

5:00 PM | Author Conversation & Book Discussion

6:00 PM | Book Signing