Nearness Art Exhibition - Jack Fox | Shawna Miller | Shelly Marolt

Join us for a festive evening of art, conversation, and community as we celebrate the opening of Nearness at the Red Brick Center for the Arts. Enjoy refreshments, community, and an evening of art.

Admission: Free and open to the public

In this exhibition, portraiture unfolds in distinct and varied ways. Across photography and painting, these works invite curiosity and closeness. They offer not just images of people, but thresholds—spaces the viewer may enter, if willing, to consider lives beyond their own.