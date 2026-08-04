Nearness Art Exhibition - Jack Fox | Shawna Miller | Shelly Marolt
Nearness Art Exhibition - Jack Fox | Shawna Miller | Shelly Marolt
Join us for a festive evening of art, conversation, and community as we celebrate the opening of Nearness at the Red Brick Center for the Arts. Enjoy refreshments, community, and an evening of art.
Admission: Free and open to the public
In this exhibition, portraiture unfolds in distinct and varied ways. Across photography and painting, these works invite curiosity and closeness. They offer not just images of people, but thresholds—spaces the viewer may enter, if willing, to consider lives beyond their own.
Red Brick Center for the Arts
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Red Brick Center for the Arts
(970) 429-2777
redbrickarts@cityofaspen.com
Red Brick Center for the Arts
110 E. Hallam St.Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-429-2777
redbrickarts@cityofaspen.com