October First Friday | Harvest Party
October First Friday | Harvest Party
Enjoy an evening in the heart of the Carbondale Creative District with additional hours and offerings from local galleries, restaurants, and retail shops.
- Opening reception of “The Beauty of Beasts” by Megan George & “Everlasting Floral Design” by Abby Zlotnich | 5-7pm at Carbondale Arts’
Gallery
- Fall Sculpture Walk led by Town of Carbondale's Public Art Commission, showcasing “Art Around Town” sculptures | Meet in front of Town Hall at 5:30pm
- Carbondale Clay Center reception for "The Language of Texture" by Michael Wisner | 6-8pm at Main Street Gallery & Framer
- ACES and Marigold Livestock Co., pop-ups with locally inspired specials | Sprazzo, Happy Hour 4-6pm
- Complimentary card making station with potato stamps and Spring Pilates 4 Year anniversary celebration | 5-8pm at Mountain Tide Provisions Co.
- And more to come!
Carbondale - Main Street
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Carbondale Arts
970-963-1680
info@carbondalearts.com
Carbondale - Main Street