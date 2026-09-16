October First Friday | Harvest Party

Enjoy an evening in the heart of the Carbondale Creative District with additional hours and offerings from local galleries, restaurants, and retail shops.



Carbondale Clay Center reception for "The Language of Texture" by Michael Wisner | 6-8pm at Main Street Gallery & Framer

ACES and Marigold Livestock Co., pop-ups with locally inspired specials | Sprazzo, Happy Hour 4-6pm

Complimentary card making station with potato stamps and Spring Pilates 4 Year anniversary celebration | 5-8pm at Mountain Tide Provisions Co.